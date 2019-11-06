|
|
Richard Nash Hall, Jr. died October 28th at age 91. Dick was the son of Richard Nash Hall and Marguerite Koontz Hall of Topeka, Kansas, and husband (of 66 years) to Patricia Lapham Hall, who died in 2015. Dick is survived by his children: Caroline Hall of Sausalito, California; Sara Hall of Loveland; Richard Hall (Katherine DePuy) of Boulder; and Anne Hall Hudnut (Paul Hudnut) of Loveland. He had 10 grandchildren: Sheffield, Tyler, Hall, Henry, Brewster, Katie, Nash, Peter, Mariah, and Caroline. He also was great-grandfather to 12.
After marrying Pat and graduating from Colorado College, Dick was commissioned as a Marine Corps second lieutenant and called to active duty in Korea as a forward artillery spotter in the bitterly cold winter of '51-'52. Under enemy fire, Dick, whose skull and jaw were fractured, ensured that his wounded men were safe aboard a MASH helicopter before he rode out with one of his men, followed by a two-month hospital stay in Japan.
Upon leaving the service with a Purple Heart, Dick's next years were about raising a family and working for a steel company in Chicago. Pat and Dick both loved Colorado, where they had met in college, so in 1956, they moved their young family to Boulder. They lived at the foot of Flagstaff Mountain for 45 years.
In 1960, Dick launched his long career in investment management, working for Merrill Lynch and then for Dean Witter Reynolds. He also sat on the boards of the United Way and Junior Achievement and chaired the boards of the Boulder YMCA and the Soaring Society of America, which awarded him the "Warren E. Eaton Memorial Trophy" -the SSA's highest honor--in 1995.
Dick was an extraordinary athlete. He excelled in golf, skiing, and tennis, and had a lifelong passion for fly-fishing. He won his first golf tournament when he was 14 and, as an early member of Boulder Country Club, continued to perfect his game, with five holes-in-one to his credit. He also was an avid flier of planes with and without engines. A glider pilot who rode thermals alongside eagles, Dick often crewed for his son, Richard, a nationally competitive sailplane pilot. Dick also treasured his open cockpit biplane--the Great Lakes--and enjoyed treating his daughters to aerobatic maneuvers.
Dick had a deep sense of duty. For him, family always came first. Known as a consummate gentleman, he spent his final four years at The Academy in Boulder, where he found community and loving companionship. He died peacefully in his own bed, looking out the window for jet trails and lenticular clouds in the bright Colorado sky, surrounded by his loving and smart-ass children. He will be remembered with respect and affection by everyone whose lives he touched.
The celebration of Dick's life will be held at The Academy chapel at 3:30 PM on Saturday, November 9th. Wear a red bandanna around your neck if you have one.
Charitable contributions in his memory may be made to the Rocky Mountain Raptor Program at www.RMRP.org.
