Toby was born in Seattle to Harold and Virginia Olberding. The oldest of 4, he was the self proclaimed "perfect child." The family moved due to army postings and Toby learned the cuisine and culture of El Paso TX, and the sights of New York. He decided there was little difference between the nuns who spoke Spanish, and the nuns who spoke Italian. The family moved back to Seattle to be close to grandparents and family support. Toby graduated from Lincoln High School with a moderate academic and an excellent football career. Toby discovered mathematics in high school, and pursued that education at Central Washington State. He continued his football career, and vastly improved his academic career, deciding that mathematics was pure and should be without the distraction of the emerging field of computing. Following graduation, he succumbed to the lure, and salary, of computer engineering. He had a successful career with many technology companies in the Boulder area. While working, Toby earned his Masters in Computer Information Sciences from Regis University. Toby raised a wonderful daughter, skied, hiked, biked and thoroughly enjoyed the magnificent outdoors of Colorado. He and Nancy married in 1989, and celebrated 30 rich and joyous years, until his death, leaving a legacy of love, light and laughter that will be remembered by all who knew him. Toby is survived by his wife Nancy Brinks, daughter Kirsten Love, granddaughter Toby Ariel Mary Lawson, sister Caroline (Paul) Ladniak, sister Jan (Pat) Marinan, brother Larry (Lovella) Olberding and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Harold Olberding and mother Virginia Olberding. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Published in The Daily Camera on May 4, 2019