Richard Salmon

Richard Farley Salmon, Sr., 85, of Longmont, CO passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Lifecare Center of Longmont. Richard was born on February 8, 1935 to Horace and Betty Salmon in Trenton, NJ. He graduated from Bernardsville High School in Bernardsville, NJ and attended Harding College in Searcy, AR and Abilene Christian College in Abilene, TX, where he received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Bible and Greek. He married Carolyn Cooper of Nocona, TX and they had six children. In 1963, they moved with 80 families from Texas to West Islip, NY to start the West Islip Church of Christ, where he served as a minister of education, youth and music. On March 17, 1973, Richard married Verna Lee Compton in Boulder, CO and raised her three children as his own. He had a long career with IBM as a Marketing Representative and after retirement, worked in photography, cinematography, website design, real estate, writing, and marketing. Richard had a life-long love of history and genealogy, publishing many historical family works, as well as publications for churches and non-profit organizations. He also created several historic documentary films. Richard had a beautiful voice and loved to sing. He also had a passion for helping and serving others. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Betty Salmon, brother William Salmon, sister-in-law Ruth Salmon, brother Howard Salmon, grandsons Charlie Salmon and Sterling Compton, and great-granddaughter Macee Grabber. Survivors include his loving wife Verna Lee Salmon of Longmont, CO, sister Betsy Garrett and husband Cecil of Winchester, KY, sister-in-law Lorraine Salmon of Bernardsville, NJ, sons Rick Salmon of Oslo, Norway, Tim Salmon and wife Amy of Milwaukee, WI, Kerry Compton of Longmont, CO, Steve Salmon and wife Linda of Weatherford, TX, Stephen Keith Compton of Longmont, CO, Dan Salmon of London, England, Jeff Salmon and wife Deirdre of Abilene, TX, and daughters Kim Lovelace of Aurora, CO, and Julie Cox and husband Jeff of Waco, TX. Also, his grandchildren, Tina Zachs, Elise Krause, Jeanne Miller, David Salmon, Lauren Nix, Michael Cox, Cooper Salmon, Hope Sommers, Caleb Salmon, Joshua Salmon, Joe Lovelace, Rindi Lovelace, Kayla Flanary, Ashley Elliott, Pauliana Pacheco, Jessica Compton, Amanda Compton, Alan Compton, Kelsey Compton, and Mari Compton. He is also survived by 31 great grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: The Augustine Fellowship (SLAA) of Norwood, MA, The National Council on Sexual Addiction and Compulsivity in Atlanta, GA, Lost and Found of Wheat Ridge, CO, or First Lutheran Church, Longmont, CO. A virtual memorial service will be held in the coming weeks. Visit www.howemortuary.com for details on the service and to leave condolences and memories for the family

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store