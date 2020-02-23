Home

Darrell Howe Mortuary
1701 West South Boulder Road
Lafayette, CO 80026
(303) 665-5518

Rick Newell

Rick Newell Obituary
Rick Newell, age 67, passed away Sunday, February 16th after a year-long battle with cancer. Rick was born in Columbus, Ohio, to Richard and Charmaine Newell. He was a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan, and a longtime supporter of the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Colorado Avalanche. Rick will be remembered fondly for his quick-witted humor (which lives on in his two sons) and for his incredible willingness to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. While Rick was passionate about art from a young age, he found a fulfilling career in the Beer and Wine industry. After marrying in Columbus, Rick and Grace moved to Texas where they had two sons. They moved to Colorado where Rick poured a great deal of himself into the Odell Brewing Company, and finished out his career with the Coors Distributing Company. Rick loved working in his backyard garden, grilling up steaks, and hosting parties. Rick was an avid movie-goer, always willing to offer an opinion on titles ranging from Oscar nominees to blockbuster summer popcorn flicks. Rick always impressed with his extensive knowledge of music, and attended many concerts, spanning from local bands playing in the park to stadium rock shows. After his children moved out of the house, Rick rediscovered his passion for painting, and has been creating masterpieces since 2014. Even though he has passed, Rick's love of life will live on in the countless family members and friends whose lives were changed from having known him. Rick was preceded in death by his parents and his stepfather Bill. He is survived by his wife Grace, his sons Vincent and Matthew, his siblings Sheri, Jeri, Vivi and Tina, his stepmother Jean, and numerous nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his Caledonia Circle Family, as well as his close-knit Faith Family. A viewing will be held at the Darrell Howe Mortuary in Lafayette, CO on Monday, February 24th from 6-8pm, with a Rosary to be said at 7:30pm. A memorial service will be held at Saint Louis Catholic Church in Louisville, CO on Tuesday, February 25th at 10am, with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Rick's name to either the Kids & Art Foundation at kidsandart.org/donate, or to the Trail Winds Hospice Foundation.
Published in The Daily Camera on Feb. 23, 2020
