Crist Mortuary
3395 Penrose Place
Boulder, CO 80301
(303) 442-4411
Risdon Westen
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
2:30 PM
Sunrise of Boulder
Risdon John (Ris) Westen


Risdon (Ris) John Westen, born July 15, 1924, passed February 25, 2019 in Boulder, CO. He served in the Army Air Corps in WWII. He had a career in federal civil service, much of it at the Air Force Academy. He was a 37-year member of the Colorado Springs Chorale and officiated at Academy track and field events. He is survived by his son, Rex, and daughter, Susanna (Shosh), and predeceased by his adored wife of 63 years, Lois. A memorial service will be held at Sunrise of Boulder Friday, March 1st at 2:30 pm.
Published in The Daily Camera on Feb. 27, 2019
