|
|
River Zen Quarterman passed away unexpectedly at the age of 23 on Dec. 5, 2019 in Denver, CO. Beloved son, inspired poet, spontaneous comedian/dancer, and ruthless truth teller, he was more loved by more people than he ever knew. His inner light shone the brightest in this past year, as he worked tirelessly at overcoming the disease of addiction.
He is survived by his mother, Kristina Walton; his sister, Emma Quarterman; his stepfather Kyle McDaniel; his father and half-brother, and Melisa and Lucy Malatchi, with whom he found so much joy in the last year of his life.
A memorial service will be held on December 28th, from 12-3, at Unity Church in Boulder. Donations can be made to non-profits that impacted River's life at https://everloved.com/life-of/river-quarterman/
Published in The Daily Camera from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019