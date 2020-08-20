1/1
Robert A. Cornell
1940 - 2020
Robert A. Cornell was born February 13, 1940 in Chicago, Illinois. He was adopted by Ray and Elaine Cornell and moved with them to the Boulder area. He loved the mountains. For many years he lived in a cabin in the Salina area and spent much of his time hiking. After graduating from Boulder High School, Robert joined the Army and was stationed in Germany where he became interested in German history. He worked at and retired from the Rocky Flats plant near Boulder. In 1995 he moved from Boulder to Akron, CO with his beloved dog Plato, where he lived until his death. A graveside service will be held on September 18 at 1:00 at Green Mountain Cemetary in Boulder on the same day his brother Ray Cornell will be buried.

Published in The Daily Camera on Aug. 20, 2020.
Published in The Daily Camera on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Green Mountain Cemetary
Funeral services provided by
Green Mountain Cemetery
290 20th Street
Boulder, CO 80301
(303) 444-5695
