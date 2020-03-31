|
Robert Allen Hartwig, Sr., 91, died Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society in St. Ansgar, Iowa. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having public services at this time. Private family graveside services were held at the Osage Cemetery in Osage, Iowa with Rev. Bruce Kaltwasser presiding. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, any memorials will be donated to organizations dedicated to finding a cure for Parkinson's disease. Bob, and his twin sister Rita, were born in Charles City, Iowa, March 24, 1929 to Frederick C. and Julia Agnes (Young) Hartwig. Like many farm families during the Great Depression they called several farms home as the family rented places to live in Floyd and Mitchell Counties. He attended country schools, and graduated from Nora Springs High School in 1948. Bob served in the Army from 1952 to 1954. He graduated from the University of Iowa in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering. Bob married Shirley June Orvis at the Methodist Church in Monona, Iowa on September 1, 1957. They were the parents of 6 children. They lived in Illinois, California and Colorado. A faithful, lifelong church member, Bob served on many church councils. A farmer at heart, he loved landscaping his yard and always had a large garden. After he retired from AT&T he moved to Little Cedar, Iowa where he enjoyed working on his small farm and helping his son-in-law farm. In 2009, Bob and Shirley moved to Osage. Bob enjoyed doing home improvement projects and crossword puzzles. He loved children and spent lots of time with his family. Survivors include his son, Robert (Glenda) Hartwig, Jr. of Erie, CO; Julie Bless of St. Ansgar, IA; Laurel (Bruce) Cunningham of Berthoud, CO; Cindy (Clinton) Griffin of Erie, CO; Robin Hartwig of Arvada, CO and Kristen Hartwig of Osage, IA. Bob had seven grandchildren: Bobby Joe (Danielle) griffin; David (Jennifer) Hartwig; Amanda Hartwig; Matthew (Janelle) Bless; Alexandra Griffin; Michael Bless and Mark Bless. He also had seven great-grandchildren: Kayden Griffin-Lile; Haylei, Thomas, and Dominik Griffin; Weston, Lillian, and Dylan Hartwig. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; his parents; brothers, Vern (Jeanette) Hartwig and Fred (Barbara) Hartwig; sisters, Allene (Harry) Pearson and Rita (Tom) Levers; and by his son-in-law, Larry Bless. www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com Champion - Bucheit Funeral Home, Osage, IA (641)732-3706
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 31, 2020