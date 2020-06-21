Robert Andrew "Thumper" Borrego, a Lifelong resident of Boulder County, passed away on Friday June 12, 2020, at the age of 54, surrounded by family during his final moments. Thumper was reunited in Heaven with his Dad David Borrego, Grandmother Nettie & Grandfather Andy Borrego and his baby Grandson Josiah Borrego. Thumper was born on Sunday April 10, 1966 which was an Easter Sunday that year, and was given his nick name "Thumper" which he carried all his life. He lived most of his life in Lafayette and was well known by many. He was a hard worker all of his life and held many jobs which included working for the City of Boulder and City of Lafayette, as well as spending many years working in his family's popular garden every year, up until his grandparents passed. The Borrego Chili garden was a well know home in Lafayette that many would come and visit, work and enjoy great company with Thumper and his grandparents. Thumper loved his family, and grandchildren. He loved fishing, and mountain drives as well as just spending time at home with his remote control in hand flipping channels between his favorite tv shows, the cooking network, and storage wars. Over the years he went through many surgeries, which limited his life as a working man, however he never stopped helping others. He had many friends always in need, and Thumper was always looking out for everyone, and helped when needed. He had a very big giving heart, and always there to help everyone no matter of their circumstances. Thumper loved Colorado, and loved attending concerts as well as sporting events, he was a devoted Denver Bronco Fan and was proud to wear the Bronco gear anytime of year. Anyone that knew Thumper knew he was always well dressed and looking sharp. He will be missed by many. Thumper is survived by his mother, Connie Servantes; brothers, Joseph Borrego & Lawrence Sanchez, Thomas Borrego; and sister, Danielle Borrego; his wife, Rosanda Borrego and their children Vanessa (Nathan) Esquibel, Maria (Tony) Ramirez-Borrego, Andrew Borrego; grandchildren, Isabel & Maia Esquibel, Richie Garcia, Nykoda & Pyper Borrego; along with other nieces, and nephews. Private services will be held at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions. The family will notify every one of the date and time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store