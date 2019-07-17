|
|
Robert Dean Brungard of Erie, Colorado passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the age of 79 in Longmont, Colorado. He was born October 31, 1939 in Greeley, Colorado to Dan Brungard and Leta (Eckhardt) Brungard. After attending Northup Institute of Technology in 1960, Bob began his aviation career at Edward Beagles Aircraft (Greeley, Colorado) in April 1961. From February 1963 through May 1968, Bob worked in both the public and private aviation sectors in Wyoming, including serving as the Airport Manager in Riverton, Wyoming from May 1965 to August 1966. In May 1968, Bob began his 22 year commitment to the Beechcraft Corporation at Denver Beechcraft as an Airframe and Powerplant Mechanic and advanced in the organization through the positions of Service Manager (1969-1974) and Operations Manager (1975-1978). In October 1977, Bob was promoted to Vice President/General Manager of Aircraftco Beech in Broomfield. In 1985, Bob founded Brungard Aviation, LLC, in Boulder, Colorado, and served as the Principal Partner, President, and General Manager until his death. Bob is survived his children Dian M. (Brungard) Hastings of Melbourne, Florida and Robin J. (Brungard) Smart [Coby] of Kremmling, Colorado and his step-daughter Kristy Banas [Keith]. He is also survived by six grandchildren: Christian Smart, Danielle Hastings, Beverly Smart, Robert Hastings, Lauren Banas, and Vivienne Banas. He is preceded in death by his wife, Twila Brungard, his sister, Delores Nelson, and his parents, Dan and Leta Brungard. Funeral services and reception will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Crist Mortuary, 3395 Penrose Place, Boulder, Colorado. Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Greeley, Colorado. If desired, memorial contributions in Bob's name may be sent to Tru Community Care (founded as Boulder County Hospice in 1976) by visiting the website at https://www.trucare.org/.
Published in The Daily Camera on July 17, 2019