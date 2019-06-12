|
Died peacefully on May 29, 2019 in Boulder at Frasier Retirement Home. He was born on April 23, 1928 in Philip, South Dakota to Floyd Harrington and Clara (Korthaus) Harrington. He graduated from Sidney, Nebraska High School in May 1946 and left the next day to serve his military duty which included a year in Korea. He graduated from the University of Colorado in 1951 with a bachelor's degree in Engineering Physics and in 1952 with a master's in Physics. He was a member of Sigma Pi, Sigma Pi Sigma and the American Scientific Affiliation while at the University. Upon graduation he was employed at the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, D. C. until late 1953 when he transferred to the National Bureau of Standards (now known as NIST) and moved with them to their new division in Boulder in 1954 doing research. In 1966 he spent a year in the Dept. of Commerce Science and Technology Fellowship Program in Washington, returning to Boulder as Asst. Chief of Time and Frequency Division at NIST. From 1968 until his retirement in 1988 he served as a Program Coordinator in the Director's Office. He married Eilene Smathers on August 27, 1950. They had a son, Donald Bruce Harrington (Linda) and a daughter, Diane Kay Roscetti (Bernard). Eilene died July 7, 2002. He is survived by his son and his daughter and by his grandsons, Caleb and Gabriel Harrington, and by his wife, Irma Lease Galusha, whom he married in January 2004.
Published in The Daily Camera on June 12, 2019