Beloved Husband, Father, and Morfar/Farfar (Grandfather), Robert Crawford Douglas, age 88, passed away peacefully at Boulder Community Health Foothills Hospital in Boulder, Colorado on February 27. He was surrounded by his three children and son-in-law. Robert was born in East Orange, NJ on May 19,1931 to Matthew Douglas and Sarah Gray Smith. He grew up in the Union, NJ area and graduated from Union High School in 1948. He graduated from Heidelberg College in 1952 (Tiffin, OH) with a BA in English Literature and Philosophy. He married Virginia Nowack, his college sweetheart in 1954 and then started graduate school at Columbia University but left his studies to serve in the United States Army. Rob was stationed at Fort Belvoir from 1955-1957. He then resumed his studies and received his Master's in Divinity from Columbia (Union Theological Seminary) in May 1961. Rob moved his family to California to pursue his PhD at USC but ran out of funding and started to work in the publishing branch for Prentice Hall as a college textbook traveler. In 1963 Rob joined the publishing firm John Wiley and Sons and worked for Wiley first as a manager and eventually in New York City as vice president of the college division, a position he held until his retirement in 1987. After retirement Rob and Ginny settled in Del Mar, California, where he resided until 2016. Rob was a highly successful businessman and gifted storyteller who was committed to his family. Rob was an adventurer and traveled all over the world with his family and in retirement with his wife Ginny. He loved good food and wine and valued sports, humor, music and theology. Rob was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, the late Virginia Mary Nowack Douglas, brother John Douglas and sister Jean Teufel. He is survived by daughters Jennifer Douglas-Larsson (Torbjorn Larsson) and Debbie Douglas-Singleton (Drew Singleton) son Bruce Douglas, and seven grandchildren (Erik Larsson, Alex Larsson, Katie Singleton, Justin Singleton, Maddie Douglas, Olivia Douglas and Quinby Douglas. A service and celebration of life will take place at a later date . In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in honor of Robert Crawford Douglas to the "John T. Douglas Fund " https://www.temple.edu/boyer/support-boyer/index.asp and/or The https://donate3.cancer.org/ _ga=2.263330447.2053660142.1585326117-132878756.1583345593
Published in The Daily Camera on Apr. 5, 2020