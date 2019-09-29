|
Robert Douglas Murtha, 91, of Boulder, CO passed away on September 25, 2019 of natural causes. Before moving to Boulder Bob lived in Springfield, MA, Columbus, OH and Steamboat Springs, CO. Bob was born on September 27, 1927 in Long Island, NY to Charles and Helen Murtha. Bob graduated from Mount Hermon Prep School before enrolling in Oberlin College and Hofstra College. In Columbus Bob worked for First Community Church and First Community Village and in Hilliard, OH he was Founder, President, and CEO of The MacIntosh Company. Bob served his country by enlisting in the United States Army in January of 1946 and was honorably discharged in July of 1947 as Sergeant. He was a member of the Nature Conservancy, the Yampa Valley Land Trust and a proud alumnus of the Mount Hermon class of 1946. Bob enjoyed outdoor activities including, skiing, hiking, and swimming. He also enjoyed reading, writing poetry and playing solitaire. Nothing was more important to him then spending time with his family. Ann and Bob were married on September 1, 1985 in Bangor, PA. Bob is survived by his wife, Ann Murtha; his first wife and the mother of his four children, Rosa Ann Sundt Busch; his children, Trish Murtha, Paul Murtha, Lyn Danielson, Carol McNulty; his step-children, Jane Gillies and Rob Leet; his grandchildren, Angelina Soles, Chris Classic, Scott Hardie, Brad Hardie, Anna Rose Friedman, Sara Lavin, Luke Danielson, Heather Cure, Erin Timm, Ryan McNulty, Audrey Gillies, Jimmy Gillies, Donna Leet and Rob Leet Jr.; his 19 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen MacIntosh and Charles Murtha, and siblings, Helen Morel, Rod Murtha and Richard Murtha. Contributions may be made to Yampa Valley Community Foundation/Botanic Park, P.O. Box 881869, Steamboat Springs, CO 80488; or Northfield Mount Hermon Class of '46 Scholarship Fund in memory of Robert Murtha - address: Gift Processing, Northfield Mount Hermon, 1 Lamplighter Way, Mount Hermon, MA, 01354; or a . The Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 11 at 11:30 am at the First Congregational UCC of Boulder at 1128 Pine Street, Boulder, CO. A private family interment will be at Elk Mountain Cemetery in Steamboat Springs. Please visit www.greenwoodmyersfuneral.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Daily Camera on Sept. 29, 2019