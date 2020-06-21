On April 17 Robert (Bob) passed away peacefully in the arms of his wife Audrey at the Flatirons Health and Rehab Center in Louisville, Colorado. Bob was born to Edward G Ambler and Edith Fritz Ambler in Brooklyn, New York. When he was two years old they moved to Lynbrook, Long Island, where he grew up. In his early twenties, Bob left the east and headed west ending up in San Diego, California. There he met Petrita Escalante. They both attended Pacific Union College in Angwin, California. They married in 1953, moving to the Los Angeles area, where he enrolled in UCLA. Their son Kim was born in 1954. In 1955 they moved to Boulder. Daughter Colette (Coco) was born in 1956. Bob graduated Phi Beta Cappa from the University of Colorado in 1958. In 1960 he began his 31-year teaching career in the Boulder Valley School District, primarily sixth grade at Paddock Elementary. Teaching was the perfect venue to share his wide range of interests in literature music, art, etc. Many of his past students have commented on the powerful influence he had on their lives. He and Audrey Grant were married in 1962. Daughter Cara joined the family in 1969. A celebration of life will be planned after the Corona virus threat has subsided. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and daughter Coco. Survivors include his wife Audrey, son Kim (Tracy), daughter Cara Welch (Eric), grandson Cory Johnson (Victoria), granddaughter Kyra Ambler and great grandson Sage Johnson. Donations in Bob's memory may be made to the Boulder Seventh-day Adventist Church renovation fund, Boulder Valley Rose Society or the Rocky Mountain National Park Conservancy fund. To share a comment or memory, please visit https: //www. dignitymemorial.com/ obituaries/boulder-co /robert-ambler-9143997

