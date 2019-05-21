|
|
Robert Eric Hall passed away on May 13, 2019 from a rare liver disease. He was born on March 6, 1948 to Harold Curtis (Hal) Hall and Liane Emma Hanft Hall in San Jose, California. He moved to Colorado at the age of 1 , and to Ouray, Colorado at age 3 where he grew up. His parents built and ran Ouray's Red Mountain Lodge and Red Mountain Trading Post. Known always as Eric, he ran the family gas station to pay for his math degree from Western State College in Gunnison, CO. He met his wife, Susan Marie Weber on a blind date set up by his father. They were married on March 21, 1970, and were together for 49 years. Eric was drafted in 1970 into the Pershing missile team of the army artillery at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma. He was thankfully never deployed overseas. Following his honorable discharge, Eric and Susan moved to Boulder, CO where he pursued a certificate in accounting at Midwest Business College. He worked for Pherson Trucking as a bookkeeper before joining Intermountain Color/Town and Country Review/ Signature Offset as a bookkeeper, accountant, and CFO. He worked there for 25 years before moving to Aspen Media and Market Research, also as an accountant and CFO, until his retirement in 2008. Eric was the original scorekeeper for the first 33 years of the Boulder County Track Meet. He was also the treasurer and bookkeeper for the Colorado Mahler Fest, and volunteered with cats at the Boulder County Humane Society. He loved to travel around the American West and was an avid collector of Native American watch tips. He enjoyed reading, history, music, woodworking and good food, especially home-made pie, jam, tamales, and green chili. Eric was a warm and loving person, and his family and friends miss him dearly. He is survived by his wife, Susan Marie Weber Hall, daughter Branwen Marie Hall (Jim Spoonamore), son Brian Thatcher Hall, granddaughters Isabell Marie and Eliana Sophia Spoonamore, brothers Alan Rae Hall (Cynthia) and Ronald Fredrick Hall (Janie), sister-in-law Diane Carol Weber Wise (Michael), and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Eric requested that any celebration of his life be held at a later time. Donations in his memory can be made to his beloved cats at the Boulder County Humane Society.
Published in The Daily Camera on May 21, 2019