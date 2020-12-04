Robert Lee Junior "Bob" - passed away on Sunday November 22nd, 2020. Bob was cherished as a father, devoted husband, an exceptional grandfather and had unconditional love for his family and friends. For all who were lucky enough to know him their lives were truly blessed. Bob lived life to the fullest and excelled in all he did. He was born on July 8th, 1940 in Oak Creek, Colorado to Leo and Adolphine Junior. He was raised by his parents in Louisville where he continued to live the remainder of his life. Bob was 80 years of age at the time of his passing. As a youth he was a talented athlete and enjoyed fishing, camping and hunting. Bob learned and honed his fishing, camping and hunting skills from his parents. They taught him to appreciate and respect the wilderness. He shared beautiful stories of his time as a youth of the various camping and fishing trips to State & National Parks with his parents. After graduating from Louisville High School in 1958, Bob began his career in telecommunications. In 1960, he married the love of his life and lifelong Louisville resident Marion P. Dionigi. Bob & Marion continued their residency in Louisville where they raised their son, William. Bob's successful career at Mountain Bell/USWest as an Engineer eventually led him to retirement after 31 years of dedicated service. In his adult years, Bob continued as an avid outdoorsman and raised his own son to enjoy and respect all which the great outdoors offer. Bob and his son fished numerous high mountain streams and lakes together over the years. Bob also entered his son and him into local Bass Fishing Tournaments. For 20 years they competed side by side in Team Bass Fishing Tournaments throughout Colorado garnering them several awards; including the top honor of representing Colorado in the National Team Bass Fishing Tournaments. Bob enjoyed teaching and sharing all the fishing and hunting knowledge with his son and later with his two grandchildren. Upon retirement from work and fishing, Bob mastered new skills in stained glass and woodworking. Bob was well known in Louisville for his stained glass work - which you can still enjoy when you visit the Louisville Historical Museum and look at the glass window above the door. Another stunning stained glass piece you can enjoy is a large round window Bob masterfully crafted for the Louisville Elks Lodge. Bob was also known for crafting personalized wood baseball bats, Cigar Humidor's, furniture pieces and more. In addition, Bob was the man behind the scenes of his wife's passion for crafting and hand painting ceramic Christmas tree ornaments each year to benefit the Louisville Historical Museum. Several family and friends of the Historical Museum would assist them over a 5 month period each year to complete these beautifully hand-painted ornaments. Bob was referred to as "Mr. Bob" by all the kids in his neighborhood and known to provide the biggest Halloween candy bars. Bob and his wife, Marion, were very passionate about the Louisville community and preserving the history of what built the great town they called home. Bob is survived by his loving son, William (Kimberly) Junior of Louisville, CO, his grandson, Carrington Junior of Fraser, CO, his granddaughter Kiana Junior of Louisville, CO, a brother Jules (Dianne) Junior of Page, AZ, several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Adolphine Junior and his wife, Marion Dionigi Junior. Bob was a member of the Louisville Elks Lodge and the Louisville Rod & Gun Club. Graveside services will be held on Monday, December 7th, 2020 at 2pm MT at the Louisville Cemetery. Darryll Howe Mortuary is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider a donation in Bob's memory to the Louisville History Foundation, c/o 749 Main Street Louisville, CO 80027 or the Boulder Humane Society, 2323 55th Street, Boulder, CO 80301.

