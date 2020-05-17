Robert Craig Kagy, aged 84, died May 6, 2020 in Lafayette, Colorado. Bob spent his early years in New Orleans, LA. He received a degree in Applied Math from Tulane University. He spent 4 years in the Air Force from 1954-1958. Bob worked for IBM for 25 years including the time spent on the Project Gemini, which was NASA's second human spaceflight program. He thoroughly loved working on this project. Music was Bob's passion. He was an accomplished pedal steel guitar player. He and his friends played in a country and western band while in high school and he continued to play throughout his lifetime. Bob had a deep and abiding interest in philosophy, religion, and the great wisdom traditions. Bob is survived by his daughter Karen Helsley and 2 grandchildren who reside in Texas, his current wife of 26 years, Gail, whom he met after moving to Boulder, CO in 1988, and her two children: daughter Susanne Forsyth of New York and son Scott Forsyth of Colorado and Gail's 5 grandchildren. He will be dearly missed. A private family gathering will be held to share memories, scripture verses, poetry, and prayers.

