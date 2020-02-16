|
Civil Engineer Robert (Bob) Vinton Lord, Jr., owner of R.V. Lord and Associates, engineering and architectural firm in Boulder, CO. passed away on January 27, 2020, at the age of 90. Bob is preceded in death by his parents and wife, Darlene. He's survived by his daughters Karen and her family and Kimberly Pflug, her husband Ron and her two sons of Fort Morgan, CO. along with five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. The family requests memorial donations in Bob Lord's name be made to Rocky Mountain National Park. A summer cabin in Estes Park, CO held a special place in Bob's heart, a love of the mountains he passed down to his children and grandchildren. Memorial service, February 21, 2020, 2:00 P.M., Community of Christ Church, 3780 Ward Road, Wheat Ridge, Colorado.
Published in The Daily Camera on Feb. 16, 2020