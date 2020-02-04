|
|
Robert Miller of Boulder, Colorado died suddenly on February 1, 2020. He was 91 years old. Bob was born on November 26, 1928 in Walsenburg, Colorado to William and Francis Miller. While he was in junior high school, he and his family moved to Rowena, Colorado, where his father worked in the Slide Mine as a hard rock miner. His family then moved to Boulder. He graduated from Boulder High School in 1946. After graduation, Bob began working at Western States Cutlery. In 1951, he joined the US Army where he deployed to Korea. When he returned from service in 1953, he married Francis Marion Banks. He continued working for a total of 39 years as office manager of Western States Cutlery. He then worked for 7 more years as the warehouse manager for McGuckin Hardware. He was a great father to two sons, Scott Alan Miller and Randy Robert Miller, both of Boulder. Bob was preceded in death by his wife Marion; his parents, William and Frances Miller; and his brother Bill Miller of Tempe, AZ. He is survived by his sons, Randy and Scott. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 6th 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Crist Mortuary. (3395 Penrose Place; Boulder, Colorado 80301). Graveside services will be on February 7th at 11am at Green Mountain Cemetery. Contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to a .
Published in The Daily Camera on Feb. 4, 2020