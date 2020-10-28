Robert (Bob) Rauch Davies passed away peacefully on Sat, October 24, 2020. Bob was born in Denver, Colorado on January 5, 1941 to Maurice and Margaret Davies. Bob's graduation accomplishments were Boulder High School in 1959, Bachelor of Arts degree in Physics and Astronomy from the University of Colorado Boulder, and a Masters Degree in Astronomy from the University of Wisconsin. He completed Doctorate coursework in Astro-Physics, on the spectra of Jupiter. He was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society, awarded the Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship and won a coveted Science Fair Grand Prize at the National Bureau of Standards for his work on the Tesseract, a 4 dimensional cube, in Physics. Bob's career accomplishments were many; a teacher of Astronomy in Colby College, Maine and most notably an Author/Editor of New Silver Technology for the Silver Institute of Washington, DC, through the firm Klein & Saks until 1990. In 1986 he started his own company, Robert R Davies & Associates, that provides supported employment for developmentally disabled adults. After his tenure at the Silver Institute, Bob went back to work at CU in the Law Review and Library Acquisitions Departments until he 'retired' in 1996. Bob met his future lifetime bride, Dr. Janet Mansfield, EdD, in 1976 when he was the President of the Swinging Singles Square Dance Club. Bob & Jan were married on December 27, 1977 and he became the instant father to Jan's 3 children, Traci, Jeff and Jon. Bob enjoyed being in nature, loved hiking, camping, as well as square dancing and was an avid stamp collector. He was passionate about learning, researching and discovering. His relationship with God was important to him, he had attended 1st Presbyterian Church in Boulder, Boulder Cornerstone and most recently Restoration Messianic Fellowship. Bob was an amazing family man. He was an optimistic man who was also a generous, loving, and patient, husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was preceded in death by his parents Maurice & Margaret. He is survived by Janet, his wife of 42 years, Traci Evans and her husband Bruce, his sons Jeff and Jon, his grandchildren Jordan Evans and his wife Miho, and Ciara Evans. He is also survived by his sister Dorothy Johnson and her husband Henry, and nephew Chuck. Viewing service will be at Greenwood & Myers Mortuary, on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 4pm - 6pm. For the full obituary, please visit, www.gmmortuary.com.

