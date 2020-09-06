1/
Robert R. Kehoe
1922 - 2020
When he was 21 years old, Robert R. Kehoe, a young enlisted soldier in a training camp in Missouri, volunteered for an unknown and dangerous assignment. It was 1943. Hitler's troops were pushing into Russia; Allied forces were fighting Mussolini in Italy. Kehoe, the sixth child of Irish immigrants to New Brunswick, had left a chemistry degree to join the Army Signal Corps. When he was offered the assignment -- after a battery of tests and an interview -- his fellow soldiers agreed he was a bit crazy. Nine months later, Kehoe, the British Major Adrian Wise, and Paul Aguirec, a French lieutenant, would parachute in the dead of the night into the Foret du Duault in Brittany, deep into territory held by German forces. Their mission was to connect with the French resistance there, to form a link between the resistance and the Allied forces in London, and to coordinate airdrops of supplies to resistance fighters in northwestern France. Kehoe's account of the time he spent in the forests of Brittany would become one of the definitive stories of the Jedburghs, an international Special Forces operation to sabotage the Nazi occupation in Western Europe. He, Wise, and Aguirec spent three months staying one step ahead of Nazi patrols, as Kehoe sent and received encoded radio transmissions from London. They slept in ditches and abandoned farmhouses. Four times, they barely evaded capture by German soldiers, once avoiding gunfire by hiding in a briar patch. They helped bring together the passionate, divided factions of the French resistance. They formed close friendships with members of the maquis. Kehoe would go on to write about the strong characters of the resistance fighters -- of the leftist Yves Le Hegarat and the conservative Josef Forestier, of the network of French school teachers on bicycles that kept the entire operation alive. He would keep his friendships with many of them for the rest of their lives. Kehoe was awarded a Distinguished Service Cross in November 1945 for his mission in France. He would go on to work on a Jedburgh team in China, then to graduate from Rutgers and Columbia. He got a PhD from American University in 1970. From 1949 until his retirement in 1984, he worked for the CIA, training intelligence officials in foreign area studies and the ideology of the Chinese Communist Party, among other things. He didn't often speak of the war or his part in it. He was far more interested in peace -- in learning about the world and its people, in the lives of his friends. He lived in Virginia and then Colorado. He married Ann Harrison Heckman in 1954, and spent 56 years with her. He grew strawberries and tomatoes, built Shaker furniture, and practiced French with his granddaughters and son-in-law. He traded letters across the Atlantic with those he met as a Jedburgh. Robert Kehoe died on August 28, 2020, at 98 years old, in Boulder, Colorado. He is survived by three children and four grandchildren. A memorial service is planned for Robert Kehoe in May 2021, on his 99th birthday, when hopefully people can gather. If you would like to make a donation in his name, please consider Colorado Public Radio, the Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra, or a charity of your choice.

Published in The Daily Camera on Sep. 6, 2020.
September 5, 2020
My condolences at this difficult time. I will always remember how nice a man Mr Kehoe was while growing up on Hicks Drive.
Dale Hall
Neighbor
September 5, 2020
Cherish the many memories shared together. May the God of all comfort be with the family during this time of grief.
September 5, 2020
My family benefitted greatly from his efforts in World War II. He was one of the bravest people I've ever met. His efforts saved many lives and he is one of the French Resistance's most notable heroes.
S Beauvais
September 4, 2020
Thank You for your service.

PATRIOT
September 4, 2020
Thank you for helping the French Resistance. Many of my family members were part of the resistance.
Cynthia Martorana
September 4, 2020
Thank god for men like him and also my father
September 3, 2020
My sincere condolences to the family for your loss. May the God of tender mercies comfort you and strengthen you.
Mary
Neighbor
September 3, 2020
My condolences to his friends and his family may he rest in peace she was a strength at a time where Freedom was in jeopardy God Bless America
David P Call
Friend
September 3, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Robert Kehoe so sorry for your loss,may the God of all comfort strengthen and comfort your hearts during this most difficult time
Cas
September 2, 2020
Scott Chamberland
September 2, 2020
Sincere condolences to Robert's family and friends. My friend and mentor COL Aaron Bank, WWII OSS officer and Father of the Green Berets, often mentioned Robert and the important role that he played with the OSS and Resistance. It is men like Robert who paved the way for US Special Forces. He continues to be an inspiration to all of us Green Berets who have come after him. Rest easy, Robert. And thanks. See you at the Final Formation.
John Padgett
Friend
September 2, 2020
He was the definition of service and honored all that he supported. I learned so much by reading and learning about him, he influenced my current career. I feel privileged to have learned so much from such a great man. I extend my condolences to his family and wish to let them know I am praying for them.
Laura Zumann
September 2, 2020
Thank you Robert Kehoe for helping the French Resistance--some of whom were my relatives. Condolences to your family, you are a hero and will be missed for all that you've done.
Kim Del Rance
September 2, 2020
Courage and guts. I appreciate his service.
Fred Davis
Acquaintance
September 2, 2020
I am so sorry about the loss of Robert. The Kehoe family has my deepest condolences. As the days, weeks and months pass during this difficult time, may you continue to be surrounded and comforted with the love and support that is needed, by fond memories, and by knowing that Robert is safe in the memory of Almighty God.
Wanda
September 2, 2020
Extending heartfelt condolences and prayers of comfort to the family of Robert Kehoe. May God soften your grief during this difficult time.
L.
Friend
September 2, 2020
It is thanks to heroes like Robert that we can enjoy freedom as we know it. There are not enough words or honors that a gentleman like him deserve. Bless you Robert and your family.
Ronald Gagnon
September 2, 2020
A true hero for his actions in World War-ll. Few alive today will ever know what this man, and others like him, did to help defeat the Nazi's by fighting back and helping others in France disrupt anything they could to aid the war effort.
JOHN J GRIMES
