Sincere condolences to Robert's family and friends. My friend and mentor COL Aaron Bank, WWII OSS officer and Father of the Green Berets, often mentioned Robert and the important role that he played with the OSS and Resistance. It is men like Robert who paved the way for US Special Forces. He continues to be an inspiration to all of us Green Berets who have come after him. Rest easy, Robert. And thanks. See you at the Final Formation.

John Padgett

Friend