Bob Sheffield died on February 23, 2020, having lived his life fully and joyfully as long as possible, and leaving it when he could no longer do so. Bob was born November 14, 1935 in Waco, Texas to Gordon and Martha Sheffield. He graduated in accounting from TCU, and worked in finance first at Ernst & Ernst and mainly at IBM. In the 70's, he built and programmed his own computer, and soon happily moved his career at IBM into programming and joint application design. The friendships he forged at IBM were lifelong. After seeing Boulder from Davidson Mesa on vacation, Bob knew it was where he would live; in 1962 he moved there with his family. They all loved Colorado, skating at Lake Pactolus west of Boulder, camping, backpacking. Bob enthusiastically supported his children Bob's and Audrey's ski-racing. As an active member of Flatirons Ski club, he enjoyed skiing and leading 4-wheeling trips. He also was a politically active Libertarian well into the 2000's. After his first divorce, Bob worked to improve in relationships, learning to become happier as himself and supporting others as themselves. He and his new wife Janet McCabe became good dancers together, and he enjoyed helping her with her swimming business. When their lives diverged and she moved to Cozumel, they celebrated with an un-wedding, honoring their old and new lives. In 1989, after 2 bouts of melanoma with predictions of a shorter life, Bob retired early from IBM at 54. Soon, he fell in love with Barbara Wise (Ba) while dancing. Ba told him they would be "dance friends" only (too old, sick, and too retired!) Yet within months she was in love, also, from the irresistible way Bob was wholly THERE through crises, and on realizing that he also embraced that "true love" is of the complete person. (As Bob later described to stepdaughter Jennifer in a heart to heart: "Whoever cannot see and celebrate all of who you are, doesn't deserve a space in your heart.") While he was not a religious person, Bob enjoyed the Friends (Quakers) he met through Ba. Quaker practices tend toward quiet, and deep listening, which suited him well, as his hearing wasn't great and his voice wasn't loud. Other small, long-lasting groups he loved included a World Affairs Breakfast Group and a video club. Bob and Ba supported each other through 27 fine and challenging years. Bob supported Ba's practice with children with dyslexia; he also enjoyed explaining the work to others. They enjoyed many travels together for conferences, family, and friends. At his granddaughter Cassie's wedding in Cancun, they danced gratefully to "Con los anos que me quedan." Now those years have passed: 25 years more than they first thought they'd have together. Recently, Bob worked with stepdaughter Kate to improve his damaged vocal cords. After a small Friends' gathering shortly after his death, Kate shared recordings of his last 2 songs for Ba and friends: "I Wish You Love," and "Give My Regards to Broadway!" Bob was a caring father and loyal friend with a unique sense of humor, a crucially important stepfather, and a deeply loving husband; a gem. Bob is survived by wife Barbara Wise, step-daughters Jennifer Wise and Kate Wise (John Hoelle) of CO; daughter Audrey of MN; son Bob Jr (Neney) of CO, granddaughter Cassie Hippensteel (Jacob) & great-grandson Levi of AZ; & grandchildren Ian Weich, & Phoenix & Izzi Hoelle of CO. A memorial will be held later when we can gather together.
Published in The Daily Camera from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020