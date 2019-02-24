|
Born August 26th, 1944 in Louisville, KY, passed away on February 22nd, 2019 in Louisville, CO. Survived by wife Bobbi Snyder; children Andrew Snyder and Sarah Snyder; and four grandchildren. Alum of Michigan State University. Owner and president of Colorado drafting supply for over 30 years. Joel served as an artillery office in the 1st cavalry during the Vietnam War where he received a purple heart. Funeral mass will be held on Thursday, February 29th, 10am at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic church.
Published in The Daily Camera on Feb. 24, 2019