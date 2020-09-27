Robert Lawrence--scientist, adventurer, traveler, and grandfather par excellence-- passed away at his home in Boulder County, CO, at the age of 94. Robert was born in Worcester, Massachusetts, to Ralph Seavey Lawrence and Maude Irma Lawrence, growing up in Leicester. He graduated from Leicester High School in 1943 and entered Worcester Polytechnic Institute that fall. He was drafted into the Army in January of 1944, entered the 100th Infantry Division basic training, and shipped to France in October. Working along the front lines, he was injured in December and returned to the United States for a long recovery. Using the GI Bill, he finished three more years at WPI, majoring in physics and graduating in 1949 with High Distinction. He then attended Yale, receiving a MS in physics in 1950. He then worked in radio astronomy for the National Bureau of Standards in Washington DC. In early 1951, while folk dancing, he met Pamela Hanford and they married in July. Robert and Pam, along with their son, Vernon, moved to the Boulder area in 1953 with NBS. They bought a house in Salina, west of Boulder, where he lived most of his life. For the academic year of 1954-55, they temporarily moved to Boston so Robert could attend classes at Harvard. Their daughter Viki was born while there. Robert worked in wave propagation, developing uses for lasers in weather forecasting, among other projects for NOAA. He ran the Wave Propagation Laboratory until he retired in 1982. He receiving awards for some of his papers and being an excellent supervisor. Pam had died in 1979 and, in 1987, Robert married Ann (Denison) Cowley. Robert and Ann traveled frequently together while working as computer consultants. Robert loved adventure, instilling that love in his children. He received his pilot's license in 1964 and flew all over North America and even once to Peru. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycles, first for transportation as a young man and later on the old mining roads of the west. He explored the world, camped, backpacked and sailed all around the western US. He also belonged to the Denver Sailing Club for a number of years. He is survived by his wife Ann, his son Vernon, his daughter Viki, his grandchildren Liza Boyle and Keegan Boyle, and many step-children and step grand- and great-grand-children. He was preceded in death by his sister Patricia Ann Lawrence.

