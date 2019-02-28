Home

Robert Wagner
Robert "Bob" Wayne Wagner, 93, passed away peacefully in his home in the presence of his family on February 26, 2019. Bob was born to Wayne Kenneth Wagner and Carrie Mabel Falconer on August 23, 1925 in Joseph, Oregon. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard during WWII and was a geologist with Mobil Oil until he retired in 1985. A memorial service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, March 2 at Calvary Bible Church in Boulder. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either Cru (give.cru.org - Bradley and Julie Wagner #581559) or the (act.alz.org).
Published in The Daily Camera on Feb. 28, 2019
