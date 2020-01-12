|
|
Rodney Smith, second-generation owner and president of American Outdoor Products, passed away on Wednesday, January 1st, in Boulder, CO at the age of 57. Rodney was involved in a fatal ski accident at Eldora Resort outside of Boulder on Monday, December 30th while skiing with his two sons. He left us all too soon but spent his final day doing what he enjoyed the most, appreciating the outdoors and all it has to offer with his boys. He is survived by his wife, Soraya Smith whom he married in September 1992 in Boulder, two sons, Aidan and Talvin Smith, his father Ron Smith, extended family and his entire American Outdoor Products family. Rodney was a beloved son of Janice and Ronald Smith, he was born March 13, 1962 in Inglewood, CA. Jan passed away in 2019, his brother Ryan passed away in 1999, and hopefully they have reunited with Rodney after so long apart. Rodney is going to be missed forever by his wife and sons, but we know he was bigger than us, and we shared him with our community. We will remember him for his heart. Rodney was bursting with compassion for all sentient beings. He found so much solace and strength from his practice of Buddhism. His two trips to Tibet were building his bond with Buddhism for the benefit of others. Rodney's other passions were his love of the outdoors and protecting our home planet from climate change. He was an avid home gardener, and an avid soccer fan (Go Chelsea!), he loved playing disc with his buddies, loved world travel, and he loved family and his dogs and goats. He was a good man who will be remembered as a seeker of truth, an immensely powerful role model for his children and those whom he befriended and coached over the years as well as those who knew him in business. He passionately supported the Conservation Alliance, Leave No Trace, OIA, 1% for the Planet, Terra Cycle, Access Fund, Cal-Wood and many other organizations. He strived to build American Outdoor Products to be an outdoor industry leader of renewable energy and innovative agriculture realms with a simple goal of making the world a better place. Rodney continually inspired those he worked with to create a sustainable family business and signed off every email with a quote from the late John F. Kennedy, "The supreme reality of our time is the vulnerability of our planet." In death, Rodney provided the hope of life, he was an organ donor. Please consider a donation to Donor Alliance in Rodney's name. Other contribution venues will be provided via the family.
Published in The Daily Camera on Jan. 12, 2020