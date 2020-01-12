|
Roger A. Hudiburg of Boulder, CO passed away December 8, 2019 after a 5-year battle with Alzheimer's; Age 81; loving husband of Peggie for 62 years; amazing father and proud grandfather. Roger was born on April 16, 1938 in Stillwater, OK to Everett and Christine where he grew up and attended Oklahoma State University for his 1960 BS in science. He then received his MS in Geology from University of Oklahoma. Roger taught science in Boulder Valley School District for 30 years. He positively impacted the lives of many students. He loved to wear his "Mr. Wizard" lab coat during labs, tell silly jokes, and bring his guitar to class to share his musical gifts. Roger always saw the best in his students. One student shared, "Your Father was one of the very first teachers to see me as an individual and be open to the way I could learn. I rushed through that opening to a world of discovery of the universe." Music was central to Roger's life. He had a special gift and could beautifully play almost any stringed instrument, especially guitar. He knew over 300 songs and enjoyed the company of his 'picking buddies' during weekly folk/country/Bluegrass jams for over 50 years. Roger and his friends were among the first to bring Bluegrass to Colorado. Roger wrote a book about his life philosophy called "Oklahoma Zen." He enjoyed hiking, camping and fishing, a passion he shared with, and passed on to, his students, family and friends. Roger is survived by his wife, Peggie; two children: Debbie Haseman and her husband Charles of Louisville,CO and Doug Hudiburg and his wife Ellen of Superior, CO; two brothers: Ron and his wife Joanne of Port Orchard, WA.and Don and his wife SueAnn of Stillwater, OK; a sister, Deanne of Perry, OK; and five grandchildren, Erica, Maggie, Morrie, Kaitlyn, and Devon. Roger thought he was the luckiest man alive to have such wonderful and amazing grandchildren. Roger will forever be remembered as a selfless family man, teacher, philosopher, artist, musician, global citizen, and friend. In lieu of flowers the family requests that those who want to offer a memorial to Roger donate to Honeybee Health Collective https://honeybeeheal thcollective.org/ or Bee Guardian Sanctuary ([email protected]).
Published in The Daily Camera on Jan. 12, 2020