|
|
Roger Jeremy Easton, 92, of Boulder, passed away on March 16, 2020 after a very brief hospitalization at Boulder Community Hospital. Roger was born on May 10, 1927 to Richard and Winnifred (Linn) Easton on the family farm near Clemons, Iowa. Roger graduated from Clemons High School in 1944, married Imogene "Imy" Ulery and was drafted into the Army in 1945 where he served for two years. Taking advantage of the GI Bill, he graduated in 1952 from Iowa State with a Bachelor of Architecture degree, while also recovering from polio. He worked for four years for Skidmore, Owings and Merrill in Portland, Oregon, moved to Boulder, Colorado where he joined the faculty of the CU School of Architecture for four years and earned a Masters degree in Fine Arts. He moved into his career as a practicing architect at Easton & Partners in Boulder from 1960 -1995. Roger had a varied practice, building many lovely single family homes, commercial buildings, and churches in the Boulder Denver area. Of his many buildings, his original office at 1636 16th Street was honored in 1965 soon after it was constructed, at the American Institute of Architects regional awards. More recently, he received the "Twenty-Five Year Award" by the Colorado North chapter, reserved for a project that is at least 25 years old, has stood the "test of time," and still functions in its original capacity. It has been described as significant for its post-war modernism, high standard of construction, association with intellectual history and the arts, unusual relationship to its site and landscaping. Vegetation has matured and the building is almost hidden but beautifully located. A 2000 survey produced in Boulder called Easton "an acknowledged master of Boulder architecture". His artistic inclinations also showed in his paintings and sculpture. Imy and Roger joined the First Congregational Church in 1956 and were active members. Roger served on the Board of Missions, the Board of Deacons and was past moderator of the Denver Metropolitan Association of UCC. They were one of six founding families of the Southern Hills Church, and he was an active member of the Kiwanis Club of Boulder. Roger, a keen outdoorsman, an active skier and hiker, engaged his large family, teaching his many grandchildren to ski. Imy passed in 2012 and for his remaining years Roger happily lived as a life partner with Suzanne Helburn. She helped with his last major project, that of restoring the house built in 1900 for his great grandparents near Clemons, Iowa. Roger is predeceased by his wife, Imy, and his son, Rodney. He is survived by Suzanne, four children, Dian (Gordon) Bredvik of Lake George, CO, Karen Grey, Geoff (Echo) Easton of Crete, NE, Paul (Lisa) Easton of Ennis, TX, and daughter-in-law Jo Easton of Boulder, CO eighteen grandchildren and twenty-five great grandchildren, and four great great grandchildren. Memorial services at the First Congregational Church of Boulder will be delayed until this summer, with interment to follow in Green Mountain Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Congregational Church of Boulder.
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 22, 2020