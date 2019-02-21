|
Roger L Hegland, 53 of Broomfield, CO passed away peacefully on February 14, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. He fought the most valiant fight with dignity and uncompromised beauty. A private mass service will take place immediately, and a Celebration of Life will be held this spring. Truly one of a kind, Roger was trusting, honorable, loyal, and caring; touching the hearts of all who knew him. He had a smile that was infectious that you would never forget. For Roger, family and friendships were without question, the most important thing to him. He was a mentor to many and wanted everyone around him to be successful with not an ounce of jealousy in his body. He was brave and courageous as they come and sometimes maybe a little too brave. Following in his father's footsteps, Roger was driven to be a gentleman's gentleman. Born to Richard and Marilyn (Walsh) Hegland, Roger graduated from Ames High School in 1984 and then from Iowa State University. Following his passion for the mountains, Roger moved to Colorado where he met and married the love of his life, Sherri. Together they welcomed their two beautiful children, Bode and Piper to this world with his greatest accomplishment and joy of being a husband and father. Roger and his family loved skiing and went to the mountains as often as they could; where he passed this passion on to his family. Roger was very successful in business starting with Access Graphics in 1992 and continued his career in sales becoming the Corporate Development Partner at GuidePoint. However, his most rewarding and important position was coaching his son Bode's baseball team for 7 years, culminating with winning a State Championship just this past summer. As we travel through our valley of tears, may Roger's memory touch us and give us peace. Those left to celebrate his life are his wife Sherri, his children Bode and Piper of Broomfield, CO; his mother Marilyn Hegland of Ames, Iowa; his sister Mary Kennedy (Kelly Cortum), his niece Sabrina of Norwalk, Iowa; his in-laws Kris and Marsha Ellingson of Mount Shasta, CA; sister-in-law Corrine Estrada (Tony), his niece Cheyanne Churin (Jim), great nephew Dayton and great niece Hazel, all of Vallejo, CA; along with countless friends. He will be welcomed in heaven by his Dad, Richard and Bella. Memorial contributions may be sent to the family and will be distributed to the various cancer research centers and hospice care center in Roger's name.
Published in The Daily Camera on Feb. 21, 2019