Roger Kendall Kipfer passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020 at Boulder Community Hospital with his loving wife Charlene by his side. He was born May 7, 1940, to Olive and Kendall Kipfer in Pontiac, Illinois. Growing up on a farm in rural Pontiac with his older brother Fred and younger sister Margo, he developed a strong work ethic, commitment to family, and the ability to creatively solve problems. In 1958, he graduated at the top of his class from Pontiac Township High School and in 1961 married his high school sweetheart Charlene McCoy. A first generation college graduate in his family, he completed a bachelor's degree at the University of Dubuque, a master's degree at New Mexico Highlands, and a Ph.D. in biochemistry, physiology, and pharmacology from Wayne State University. While working as a post-doctoral researcher at the University of Saint Louis, he completed an M.D. He went back to his hometown of Pontiac, Illinois and worked as a family doctor from 1973 to 1984. There he delivered more than 500 babies, performed surgeries, provided hospital emergency coverage, and served in various community roles including chairman of the school board. In 1985 he moved to Boulder, Colorado where he established Louisville Family Physicians and Lafayette Family Medical Associates and enjoyed practicing family medicine until he retired in 2007. In addition to his work as a family doctor, he was an author and published a children's novel, Time Portal, a novel, Second Site and received an award for a screenplay. He embraced the mountain lifestyle and was an avid hiker, skier, and golfer. A loving family man, he was known for his corny sense of humor, embellished storytelling, and engaging spirit. He is survived by his wife Charlene, son Todd (Julie) Kipfer in Bozeman, MT, daughter Susan (Bruce) Bennett (daughter Anna) in Louisville, CO, and son Chad Kipfer (Rose and Ella) in Boulder, CO. The family will gather at a future date for a celebration of life. Anyone wishing to support a local organization in his honor, please donate to the Humane Society of Boulder Valley. https://www.boulder humane.org/donate/
