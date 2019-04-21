|
|
Roland Andrew Sweet, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away on April 15, 2019 with his family by his side. Born March 14, 1940 in St. Petersburg, Florida to Fred and Blanche Sweet, Roland graduated from St. Petersburg High School in 1958. He served for two years in the Navy, then went on to obtain an AA from St. Petersburg Jr. College, a BS in Math from Florida State University, and a Ph.D. in Computer Science from Purdue University. Roland joined Cornell University's new Computer Science faculty in 1967, before moving to Colorado in 1970 to become a professor at the University of Colorado's Denver campus. He left UC Denver in 1980 to work at National Bureau of Standards labs in Maryland and Boulder, before returning five years later as a full professor of Math. In January 1989, Roland married the love of his life, Linda Lindgren, and after his 1996 retirement from the university, they fulfilled his lifelong dream of living aboard a sailboat for two years. They later moved to Seattle and then McKinney, TX, where Roland worked on programming and software projects for LizardTech, BD and other companies. Roland retired for good in 2008, and came home to Boulder in 2011, finding his post-retirement calling as a volunteer garden manager for Earth's Table. Roland is survived by his wife, Linda; daughters Catherine (Scott Bolz) and Anne; stepdaughter Elizabeth Holman (Carolus) and stepson Warren Lindgren (Mendi); five adoring grandchildren, Isabelle Holman, Holden Lindgren, Olivia Bolz, Hayden Lindgren, and Hannah Sweet; and Winston the cat. In them, his love and light will live on. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a contribution be made in Roland's name to Earth's Table (www.earths-table.org). A full obituary may be found on the Crist Mortuary's website.
Published in The Daily Camera on Apr. 21, 2019