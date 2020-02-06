|
Ronald A. Zimmer, Msgt. (USAF Ret.) passed away on 1/25/2020 at the age of 82 at his home in Broomfield CO. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Betty J. Zimmer. He is survived by his children Ronald A. Zimmer Jr. (wife Sharon); Mike A. Zimmer (wife Susie); Beth A. Gaul (husband Bob); Jeff A. Zimmer (wife Debbie); and Chuck A. Zimmer (wife Susan). He had ten grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. The service to celebrate his life will be held at 10:00AM at the Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3990 W 74th Ave. Westminster, CO 80030. Following the ceremony Mr. Zimmer will be laid to rest at Fort Logan Cemetery with full military honors.
Published in The Daily Camera on Feb. 6, 2020