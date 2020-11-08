On Sunday November 1, 2020 Rosalie Kosick peacefully passed away. Rosalie was born October 28, 1929 in Beamsville Ontario Canada. She was the daughter of a compassionate and articulate Christian Minister and grew up modestly with her older sister Ruth. Rosalie was preceded in death by her Husband, Bill Kosick and is survived by her loving daughter Kim, sons Byron [wife Nancy] and Brent [grandsons Griffin and Jack]. These Family members and countless other relatives and friends will miss and celebrate the life of this caring, loving and devoted mother. Rosalie spent the first 26 years of her life in Eastern Canada where she met and married Bill. They then promptly moved to Southern California in 1956 where they raised their 3 children for the next 18 years. It was a fantastic time in Huntington Beach for going to the beach, Mammoth for skiing, attending ball sports, gymnastics and all things Athletic. Rosalie was a very busy mother. In 1974 Rosalie and the family moved to Colorado. In Colorado Rosalie had more time to indulge her passions for Skiing, Bowling, Cooking/Entertaining and most of all Bicycling. Rosalie excelled at all of these pursuits and participated with her family and friends, thoroughly enjoying the camaraderie. Rosalie's graceful Skiing took her with Bill to Europe, Canada and all over the United States. Great joy was had skiing with her husband and children. Rosalie was also a fabulous cook and regularly hosted skiing dignitaries and friends for wonderful evenings around the dinner table. Humongous strawberry pies and blueberry kuchens could not be resisted by anyone on earth. Rosalie was an early "foodie" and should have written the column "Lunching with Rosalie". She had the pulse of every good breakfast and lunch spot on the Front Range of Colorado. Rosalie also had a wonderful group of close friends who enjoyed mixing bicycling, food and travel. She rode in New England, Oregon, the Canadian Rockies, Moab and all over Colorado. In her later years riding and family were her greatest passions in life. Rosalie finally slowed down as she rolled into her 80's. She was very content to recall all her wonderful memories of an active and very fulfilled life. Family, Relatives and Friends can all celebrate a life lived to its fullest! In these challenging times their will be no services or celebrations. Byron, Nancy, Brent and Kim will convene in a favored location and quietly celebrate the memory of Rosalie in the great outdoors.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store