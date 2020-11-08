1/
Ross Mastro
1989 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ross's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ross Patrick Mastro, 31, of Westminster, Colorado passed away on October 27, 2020. Ross was born on May 2nd, 1989 in Boulder, Colorado. Ross, a loving son, brother, and father, is survived by parents, Bradford and Donna; sister, Brenna; and daughters, Lily, Olivia, and Sloane. Ross is also survived by his aunts, uncles, cousins, and brother-in-law. Ross had a humorous spirit and so much charisma. Ross enjoyed his summers staring at the stars in the sky in Western Colorado and days spent at the Glenwood Hot Springs Pool. Ross loved music, skateboarding, and snowboarding. He was a big fan of scary movies and the month of October. Ross spent time living in California and Florida, but always came back to beautiful Colorado. Ross truly loved his family and absolutely adored his three daughters. Ross' journey wasn't always easy, but everyone he crossed paths with was blessed to have him in their lives. Ross you will always be dearly loved. Memorial donations for Ross' daughters may be made to Ross' GoFundMe page "Celebration of Life - Ross Mastro". Services by The Natural Funeral.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Camera on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Natural Funeral
102 W. Chester Street
Lafayette, CO 80026
(720) 515-2344
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Natural Funeral

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved