Roxanne Stovall

Roxanne was born in August 1951 to Robert and Corolyn Baler in Waterloo, Iowa. Her family moved to Colorado when she was 16. Roxanne graduated from Louisville High School and was one of the first graduates of the Independent Living Program in Boulder for the handicapped adults. Despite her epilepsy, Roxanne pursued an active working career. She worked at the Boulder Public Library, Furr's Cafeteria,The Nurse Agency Medical Express, Coco's, and Denny's Restaurant. She enjoyed playing the piano and building needlepoint villages. Roxanne was preceded in death by her parents and husband William Meyerhoff. She married John Stovall in July 1994. She is survived by her husband, sisters Crystal and Angela, brother Scott, four nieces and nephews, nine great-nieces and nephews, three cats, Azar, Rufus, Myla, and dog Kermit.She will rest at Green Mountain Cemetery in Boulder. Contributions: Boulder Humaine Society, 2323 55th St., Boulder. For online messages to the family visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com.

