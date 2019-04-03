|
Roy G. Garvert of Louisville, died peacefully surrounded by family on March 28, 2019. He was born September 15,1934 in Plainville, Kansas to Joseph and Ida Waechter. Roy married Gail Speckner on April 22, 1972 in Denver, Colorado. Roy served two years in the U.S. Army and later worked in the spectrometry lab at Rocky Flats for 27 years. Following retirement, he enjoyed woodworking and made beautiful furniture for his family and friends. Roy belonged to the Knights of Columbus for 65 years. A devoted family man, his greatest joys in life were his children and grandchildren. He thoroughly enjoyed his morning coffee at Starbucks with a great group of men. Roy was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Leonard and Don. He is survived by his wife, Gail; his two children, Steven Garvert (Kim) of Belgrade, MT and Julie Garvert (Adam) of Portland, OR; three sisters, Mary Marcotte of Plainville, KS, Leona Vinzant of Wetumpka, AL, and Dorothy Ackerman of Monte Vista, CO and one brother, Bill Garvert (Francis) of Arlington, VA. Roy was a loving grandfather to Grace, Jenna and Allison Garvert. As a lifelong Catholic, Roy was a long time member of Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church. A Rosary, memorial Mass and graveside service will be held At 10:00 on April 8, 2019 at Sacred Heart of Mary Church in Boulder, CO. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Sister Carmen Center in Lafayette, CO or the Knights of Columbus.
Published in The Daily Camera on Apr. 3, 2019