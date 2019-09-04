|
With her husband of 53 years, Ed, by her side, Ruby Sharp passed away peacefully at her home in Superior, CO on Thursday, August 29, 2019. She was 85 years old. Ruby was born on March 2, 1934, in Manuelitas, NM to David and Monica Barela. Later in life, Ruby started her own janitorial company called Steadfast Janitorial. She was a self-made businesswoman. At its peak, she had over a dozen employees and a wide range of clients including businesses, apartment complexes, and many families. Her family and friends were the most important part of her life. She had an incredible light and energy that drew people in. Between her epic storytelling and her feisty spirit, you just wanted to be around her. She made you feel special, loved, and important. And of course, Ruby will be remembered for her green chili. Whether she was growing it, roasting it, cooking it, or eating it, green chili was almost a daily part of her life. Ruby was loved by so many and her passing has left an unmendable hole in our hearts forever. Ruby is survived by her husband, Ed Sharp of Superior, CO; sons, William Barela of Denver, Jeffery Barela of Denver, Roland Sharp and his wife, Maggi of Windsor, CO; her brother, Nick Barela and his wife, Jayne of Boulder, CO; and her granddaughter, Thea Rounsaville and her husband Travis of Fort Collins, CO. She is preceded in death by her sister, Frances Madrid; her brothers, Dan Barela, Sam Barela, and Roy Barela; and her son, Steve Barela, and her daughter, Tempest Redcrow. Memorial services will be held Saturday, September 7 at 1pm at Crist Mortuary, 3395 Penrose Pl, Boulder, CO, immediately followed by a celebration of life at her home.
Published in The Daily Camera on Sept. 4, 2019