Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crist Mortuary
3395 Penrose Place
Boulder, CO 80301
(303) 442-4411
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Crist Mortuary
3395 Penrose Place
Boulder, CO 80301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Sharp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby Sharp


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruby Sharp Obituary
With her husband of 53 years, Ed, by her side, Ruby Sharp passed away peacefully at her home in Superior, CO on Thursday, August 29, 2019. She was 85 years old. Ruby was born on March 2, 1934, in Manuelitas, NM to David and Monica Barela. Later in life, Ruby started her own janitorial company called Steadfast Janitorial. She was a self-made businesswoman. At its peak, she had over a dozen employees and a wide range of clients including businesses, apartment complexes, and many families. Her family and friends were the most important part of her life. She had an incredible light and energy that drew people in. Between her epic storytelling and her feisty spirit, you just wanted to be around her. She made you feel special, loved, and important. And of course, Ruby will be remembered for her green chili. Whether she was growing it, roasting it, cooking it, or eating it, green chili was almost a daily part of her life. Ruby was loved by so many and her passing has left an unmendable hole in our hearts forever. Ruby is survived by her husband, Ed Sharp of Superior, CO; sons, William Barela of Denver, Jeffery Barela of Denver, Roland Sharp and his wife, Maggi of Windsor, CO; her brother, Nick Barela and his wife, Jayne of Boulder, CO; and her granddaughter, Thea Rounsaville and her husband Travis of Fort Collins, CO. She is preceded in death by her sister, Frances Madrid; her brothers, Dan Barela, Sam Barela, and Roy Barela; and her son, Steve Barela, and her daughter, Tempest Redcrow. Memorial services will be held Saturday, September 7 at 1pm at Crist Mortuary, 3395 Penrose Pl, Boulder, CO, immediately followed by a celebration of life at her home.
Published in The Daily Camera on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now