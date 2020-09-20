With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Rudolph (Rudy) Dominic Bianchi. Rudy was born in his home in Des Moines, IA on August 8th, 1941, and, surrounded by family, he passed away at his home in Louisville, CO on the morning of September 1st, 2020. The fact that he was born at home and later died at home is fitting because, above all else, Rudy cared about family. Rudy attended Conception Seminary College, Drake University and Marquette University. He began his career teaching Philosophy and Theology. Rudy then enjoyed a successful career in banking by strengthening the SBA program in Colorado. If he met you for the first time, he'd ask you about your family and then he would beam as he told you about his. He leaves behind his wife of nearly 50 years, Patricia; four children, Dominic (Ashley Bianchi), Jacquie (Dan Waldrip), Greg (Heidi Bianchi), and Andrea (Josh Lopez), fifteen grandchildren, and extended family. Rudy had one brother, Eliseo ( Lee), who preceded him in death. Calling Rudy a "family man" simply doesn't do him justice. His zest for life and sense of humor made every holiday, vacation, or family get together memorable. Rudy's kindness, compassion, and patience were matched by his equally unparalleled humility and generosity. When unexpected money would arrive, rather than spending it on themselves, Rudy and Pat would arrange a family vacation or reunion. When someone in the family was nearing death or going through a difficult time, Rudy would often travel to where they were and do whatever he could do to bring them comfort. For friends, family, and sometimes even perfect strangers, his selflessness created enduring bonds. Rudy appreciated simple things like the Sunday paper, a game of cribbage, a good glass of wine, and a game of bocce ball. He could have driven to work and parked at his office in downtown Denver, but, instead, he would ride the bus so he could enjoy his coffee, save the bank money, and prepare for work. Whether it was a trip to see family in Iowa, a short excursion into the Colorado mountains, or an extended trip across several countries in Europe, Rudy loved spending time planning trips. He and Pat visited every continent except for Antarctica, and, given a little more time, Rudy probably would have found a way to check that one off the list. From his sense of adventure to his finding elegance in simplicity, he lived life right. The admiration of his colleagues and the love of his family are testaments to how great a man he truly was. Whether you knew him as a kid in Iowa, worked with him at a bank, did laps with him at the local rec center, or happened to talk with him on the bus, you'll remember his kind smile and light heart. Through time he will never be replaced and never be forgotten. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made toward a memorial bench in a Louisville Park. A memorial service is being planned.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store