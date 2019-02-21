|
Russom Ghebreab Tesfamicael passed away February 15, 2019 at his home. He was 69 years old. Russom was born on January 11, 1950 in Asmara, Eritrea to Ghebreab Tesfamicael and Miniya Grehilasie. On February 6, 1983 he married Sara Melles Woldemariam in Eritrea. Shortly after, Russom welcomed his son, Sephonias in 1984 and daughter, Nami in 1986. As a family, they immigrated to the United States in December of 1990 and settled in Boulder, CO. Russom graduated from Metro State University with a degree in Aviation Management 1998. Russom worked for the City of Boulder as a Gravity Systems Technician until his retirement in 2014. He was a member of St. Luke Orthodox Christian Church in Erie, CO. Russom was an avid biker, loved swimming and working out at the gym. He was preceded in death by his son Sephonias Russom and his parents. Russom is survived by his wife Sara Woldemariam; his daughter Nami Russom and his siblings. A funeral service will be held at 11am at Sacred heart of Mary Catholic Church in Boulder on Saturday February 23, 2019. Burial at Sacred Heart of Mary Cemetery. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in The Daily Camera on Feb. 21, 2019