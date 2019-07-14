|
|
Ruth Hartman lived in Boulder since 1975 and died peacefully at home at the age of 69. Ruth was known for her work in the massage and birthing communities. As a birth doula, Ruth assisted at more than 400 births, and she offered birthing classes to the Boulder community for over 10 years. She touched many lives in her practice, helping to bring trust and a sense of safety to mothers and families. Ruth is survived by her sister, Laura Gordon; her son, Dane Hartman (wife Carrie); her daughter, Kate Hoffman (husband Frank); her grandchildren, Skye, Calvin, Sage and Lillian; and her partner, André Radatus. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stan Hartman (1941-2013), and her parents. A memorial is planned for Sunday, September 8th, 2019. To read the full obituary and RVSP for the memorial please visit: www.inmemoriam services.com/notices/ Ruth-E-Hartman
Published in The Daily Camera on July 14, 2019