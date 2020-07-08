Ruth Kliger passed away peacefully at the age of 101 on July 2, 2020. She was born to Dr. Leon Schaeffer and Helen Schwartz Schaeffer on October 28, 1918, at her grandmother's home in Purcell, Oklahoma. Ruth and her younger sister, Naomi, grew up surrounded by their grandparents' large, warm, musical family. While Ruth studied piano, she longed to play the harp. As a young adult, Ruth saved for and purchased a concert harp. She took lessons from Mildred Dilling, an acclaimed harpist who had taught Harpo Marx. Ruth graduated as salutatorian from Edmond High School in 1937, and went on to study art at the University of Oklahoma, where she excelled in calligraphy, sketching, and painting. When Ruth was in her early twenties, she enlisted in the Women's Army Corps (the WAC). She served at Pine Camp, New York, as secretary to Private Paul Kliger, a jazz drummer. They were married three months later, on August 15, 1943. After the war, Ruth and Paul moved to Champaign Urbana, Illinois, to study social work at the University of Illinois. Between 1949 and 1952, they had two daughters, Carol and Lisa. In 1956, the family moved to Minneapolis, where Paul and Ruth studied social work at the University of Minnesota. In the early 1960s, they settled in Evanston, Illinois. Ruth maintained the home and raised their daughters, while working full-time as as a teacher in the Head Start program. She continued to study via correspondence, and received her BA in Pre-Social Work from the University of Minnesota. In 1997, Ruth and Paul moved to Louisville, Colorado, to be near their daughter Carol. After Paul's death in 2000, Ruth moved to Moscow, Idaho to be near her daughter Lisa and her granddaughters, Katie and Chloe. Ruth was an artist, writer, storyteller, harpist, seeker of knowledge, humanitarian and staunch Democrat. She continued to read the Sunday New York Times regularly. Two days before she passed away she requested an iPhone. We are deeply grateful to the residents and staff of Mary Sandoe House who became Ruth's second family for over a decade, the staff of Trailwinds Hospice and the Boulder Public Library's Homebound Delivery Service. Ruth was predeceased by her sister, Naomi Goodman and husband, Paul Kliger. She is survived by her daughters, Carol Kliger and Lisa Kliger-Barnes, granddaughters Katherine and Chloe Barnes, nieces, nephews, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ruth's memory to the Boulder Public Library's Homebound Delivery Service https://boulderlibrary.org/about/donate-tothe-library/ Trailwinds Hospice or Mary Sandoe House.

