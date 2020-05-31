Ruth (Gomez) Ramirez, a life long resident of Lafayette Colorado, passed away peacefully on Friday May 22, 2020 at the age of 92. She was surrounded by loved ones during her final moments. She was reunited in Heaven with her loving husband, Albert Ramirez Sr.; her beloved daughter, Alva Quintana; her great-grandson, Josiah Borrego; her parents, Rosa & Phillip Gomez Sr.; along with 3 sisters and 4 brothers. Ruth was born on February 13, 1928 in a small coal mining town called Serene CO. She married Albert Ramirez and they had three wonderful children, Albert Jr, Alva & Rosanda. Ruth was loved by many that knew her in her hometown of Lafayette. She was a good friend to many and always helped those in need. She was a hard worker and held many different types of jobs through her life, which included helping teach 2nd grade at Lafayette Elementary School, working for the Senor Center in Lafayette, being a part of the Sister Carmen Center when It was first created, helping deliver food to elderly in her home town. She also built electronics and was a supervisor of a team who made the electrical boards that went inside milking machines for farmers. She spent her final working years as a local waitress & bartender, two of the occupations she loved most, because she loved being around people. Once she finally retired, she spent her days with her great grandchildren, making priceless memories and teaching them important life lessons and showing them as much love as she could. She loved her Denver Broncos, she was a Lifelong fan cheering them on from the start of their career, her all time favorite to this day was #7 John Elway. She loved taking care of her home and loved the outdoors, she could spend hours outside every day, and would always find something to do around her home, she also had beautiful house plants which she loved dearly and had the touch to make them look green and beautiful. She also loved going to Bingo, and shopping. She traveled a lot over her many years and was blessed to see so many places. She has been to California many times, seen Hawaii, and even went to New York; while in NY she was lucky to go up to see the Statue of Liberty and make it up to the Torch. She also traveled over many states with her best friend Bill, she loved being with him on his truck seeing so much of our great country. Ruth leaves behind her daughter, Rosanda Ramirez-Borrego; her granddaughters, Vanessa (Nathan) Esquibel, and Maria Ramirez; her grandson, Andrew Borrego; her great grandchildren, Isabel, Maia, Richie, Nykoda & Pyper; her son, Albert Ramirez Jr.; grandsons, Nick Ramirez, Donovan & Anthony Quintana; along with 5 great grandchildren; her sister, Casey Lopez; brother, Manual Gomez; snd many more nieces & nephews. A Memorial Service will be held later when the community is more safe.

