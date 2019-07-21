|
|
Ruth Elaine Stalzle Riehl was born May 11, 1926 in Denver, CO to Anson George and Nellie Steinke Stalzle. She had 5 brothers, who preceded her in death. Ruth has 3 daughters: Janet Chartier (John), Joyce Asmus (James), and Jean Riehl (Jorge Darr). Grandchildren are Christopher Asmus, Bree Riehl-Pedelty (Scott), Chelsea Asmus, and Carissa Schreiner. Ruth was married to Edgar Riehl for 72 years. In 1960 they moved to Boulder later wintering in Ft. Myers, FL. She was a volunteer, homemaker, Braille transcriptionist, 4-H leader, an active member with the United Church of Christ. She was an avid correspondent and never missed sending a personal greeting to friends and family for all special occasions. Ruth developed an adaptive aquatics program for special needs children for the Boulder YMCA, and served on the YMCA Board of Directors, the Kokokahi Hunger Mission in Hawaii, and the ECHO Mission in Florida. Ruth was a lover of nature, wildlife and wildflowers, enjoying camping, hunting, fishing, and world travel. Her words of wisdom for the younger generation: Be honest in everything you do. No drugs, no lies, and follow the rules. Help other people when you can. A Celebration of Life Service will be held July 28 at 6PM at the United Church of Broomfield 825 Kohl St. Tropical attire and bright colors are encouraged. In lieu of flowers, we suggest a contribution to one's favorite charity.
Published in The Daily Camera on July 21, 2019