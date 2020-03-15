|
|
Three years after having been diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's, Sam died by his own hand in his home in North Boulder. As a magician, he performed and owned The Wizard magic shop in downtown Boulder, acted and directed in local and regional theater, and worked as an FM radio broadcaster and a movie reviewer. He ran various entertainment venues, including the Boulder Theater and was active in the Boulder Model R.R. Club and the Mile High Garden Railway Society. Sam is survived by his brother, George (Louise) Kent of Ft. Wright, Kentucky; his niece, Nichole (Mark) Braun; his two grandnephews, Sam (Sarah) Cottongim and Luke Cottongim; and a host of friends and cousins. A Celebration of Life for Sam will take place on May 9 th.
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 15, 2020