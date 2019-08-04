|
|
Longtime Boulder resident and CU electrical engineering professor Samuel Wayne Maley passed away peacefully at home on January 30, 2019. Born March 1, 1928 in Sidney, Nebraska, Sam (aka Wayne) spent much of his childhood living in Scotts Bluff County, Nebraska in the tiny communities of McGrew and Lyman, where his father worked as a schoolteacher. The family eventually moved back to Sidney where Sam's grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins lived. Upon graduation from Sidney High School in 1946, Sam enlisted in the Army Air Corps. He was posted to Iceland and Newfoundland as a radio repairman and surveyor. He was promoted to the rank of corporal. Returning home in 1948, Sam enrolled in the CU Boulder electrical engineering department, receiving his BS in 1952. After working briefly in the aircraft and petroleum industries, Sam returned to CU for his MS and PhD in electrical engineering (1957 and 1959, respectively). The electrical engineering department hired him as an instructor, and soon he became a professor. He married Anne Green in 1963 and they had two daughters, Karen and Laura. Professor Maley led a busy and productive career in the electrical engineering department up until his retirement in 1992. His interests included electromagnetic surface waves and other guided waves and their use in communications, radar, and remote sensing. He was known for his pioneering development of scale models in the field of electromagnetics, which were used to characterize the modal behavior of VLF earth-ionosphere wave propagation, with important applications for global telecommunications In the 1960s, Professor Maley and Professor George Maler developed a short course in telecommunications for Bell Telephone Systems. The program grew into the telecommunications graduate degree program offered at CU today. Also in the 1960s, Professor Maley developed a course in combinational logic circuits, which he taught until the end of his career. As an enthusiastic follower of W. Edwards Deming, Professor Maley incorporated quality control theory into his classes. In retirement, Sam and Anne traveled together until her untimely death in 1996. Sam was a tireless reader, subscribing to numerous publications. He was fundamentally an optimist. He enjoyed investing and always kept up on business trends. He also loved old movies and music. Sam was preceded in death by his wife Anne, his brother Dale Maley, and his granddaughter Elanor Rumelhart. He is survived by his sister Marilyn Myers, of Ft Collins, his two daughters, Karen Maley of Boulder and Laura Rumelhart of Houston, TX, and two grandsons, Marcus and Erik Rumelhart. Per his request, no services are planned. To send an online message to the family, please visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Daily Camera on Aug. 4, 2019