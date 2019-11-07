|
|
Sara (Ruedger) Thompson was born in Detroit, MI to Jeanette McLean and John Ruedger. Sara and Jeanette moved to Boulder County in 1985, with Sara spending some time in both Colorado and Michigan growing up. Sara's passion in life revolved around creating an inclusive world in which all people are valued, loved, and where they can be their authentic selves. She was particularly drawn to working with youth and older adults. In addition to her 14 year career with Homewatch Caregivers, her years of volunteer work with OASOS, Boulder County Area Agency on Aging and Out Boulder inspired her to continue her education. She earned her B.S. in Human Development & Family Studies from CSU in 2017 and in 2019 was accepted for MSU Denver's Master of Social Work program. Sara passed away on Nov. 2, 2019 after a six-month battle with cancer. At the time of her death she lived in Denver with her husband, Trenton Thompson. She was preceded in death by her son, George (stillborn 8/13/2019). In addition to her parents and husband, she is survived by her beloved pets Shifu, Elvis, and Ember. She is loved and missed by a great many friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Sara Thompson Magic Mermaid Scholarship fund established through Out Boulder County would be welcomed. This can be done at https://bit.ly/2C8yp9g or by sending checks referencing the scholarship name to Out Boulder County, PO Box 1018, Boulder, CO 80306. A gathering to celebrate Sara's life is being held at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Longmont, CO at 2pm on Monday, November 11th.
Published in The Daily Camera on Nov. 7, 2019