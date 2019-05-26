Home

Scott Lee Meile Obituary
Scott Lee Meile, 57, of Westminster passed away on May 12, 2019. Scott was born to Larry and Monika Meile on February 12, 1962 in Boulder. He graduated from Fairview High School and attended Metropolitan State College. Scott worked for Neodata/Kable, Urban Lending and most recently King Soopers. His warmth and humor will be missed by his customers at King Soopers. Scott was an avid golfer and enjoyed completing NY Times crosswords. He was also a huge fan of the CU Buffs. Patsy and Scott were married on September 23, 2003 in Pebble Beach, Ca. Scott will always be remembered for his great sense of humor and big grin. He knew more trivia facts than seemed possible. He loved his wife, his dogs, Buford and Boji, and his family and friends. He had a big heart and never wanted anyone to suffer. Scott was always helping those in need. Scott will be missed immensely, and he will always be remembered in our hearts. Scott is survived by his parents, Larry and Monika Meile; wife, Patsy Meile; sister, Deb Meile; stepson, Michael Rivers (Lindsey) and their son, Terry; and six nephews and one niece. Please visit www.greenwoodmyersfuneral.com to offer condolences. Contributions may be made to the Longmont Humane Society or please consider a donation to Scott's scholarship fund to support those recovering from addictions at triberecoveryhomes.com. The Meile family thanks you for your kind thoughts and loving support at this time of sorrow.
Published in The Daily Camera on May 26, 2019
