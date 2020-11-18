Scott McCray was born in Boulder, CO, in 1950, and died on November 16, 2020. In his youth, he played baseball, football, and basketball, and his enthusiasm led him to coach sports in adulthood. He was also a car enthusiast, and had a passion for music which he expressed through playing the piano, guitar, trumpet, and other wind instruments. Scott worked as a foreman for Public Service Company (Xcel Energy). His only wife was Nora, they married in 1971. They divorced in 1977. He was preceded in death by his father Gordon McCray, son Kent McCray, and sister Sandra Porter, and is survived by his mother Joyce McCray, daughter Katherine McCray, and sister Irene McCray. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

