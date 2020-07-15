Dr. Sedat H. Biringen took his last breath on July 12, 2020, at 4:30am. He was an incredibly special person and took so much enjoyment in life. Born in 1945 in Istanbul, Turkey to Talat and Kaya Biringen, Sedat grew up playing piano and excelling as a great soccer player, two passions he carried on throughout his life. He was educated in British and American preparatory schools in Istanbul and had the sharpest mind in all of his classes, though he was often running late (this continued into adulthood). He earned his BS and MS in Mechanical Engineering at Robert College in Istanbul and earned his PhD in Applied Mechanics at the University of Brussels. He and his wife, Zeynep, moved to Boulder, Colorado in 1986 and Sedat began his professorship at the Ann and H.J. Smead Department of Aerospace Engineering Sciences at the University of Colorado Boulder. His long-term research collaborator and friend, Dr. Mahmoud Hussein, states, "Dr. Biringen was a world-renowned scholar and expert in computational fluid dynamics with a focus on physics of flow transition and turbulent flows. As an academic, Dr. Biringen was a dedicated teacher and a prolific researcher with a publication record that includes two books and over 65 journal papers. Over the last thirteen years, I had the honor of collaborating with him towards the development of a new paradigm in passive flow control--one that is based on utilizing advanced concepts in phonon physics to positively alter flow behavior and improve fuel efficiency. Owing to his contributions, this approach stands to significantly impact the field of aerospace engineering and other related disciplines. Dr. Biringen was a colleague, mentor, and friend--all at once. His deep and penetrative scientific insights, continuous willingness to help and support, and heartfelt passion for his work have impacted all who had the opportunity to collaborate with him and learn from him, including several generations of undergraduate students and the 13 PhD students whom he taught and mentored. Dr. Biringen will be sorrowfully missed, but his legacy as an educator and scientist lives on." Ever the renaissance man, Sedat's passion for the arts grew throughout his life. He traveled with his family to art museums and galleries all over the world and shared his deep appreciation of classical music with his daughter, Erin. He even decided to learn how to play the violin later in life and took immense joy in this endeavor. We will all miss Sedat dearly, but will cherish the many beautiful memories with him. Sedat is survived by his wife of 43 years, Zeynep, his daughter, Erin, his sister, Oya, and his nephew, Özgür.

