Sharon Varra Boden, 79, passed away October 7, 2019, in Denver, CO. Sharon was born March 3, 1940, to Michael P. and Elizabeth M. (Damelio) Varra on the family farm in Broomfield, CO. Sharon attended St. Louis Catholic School and Louisville Public School in Louisville. She graduated from Louisville High School in Louisville, CO in 1957. She received her BA at the University of Colorado, Boulder, and her master's from the University of Northern Colorado, Greeley. Her career was in elementary education having taught schools in Greeley, CO, Santa Maria, CA, Primasen, Germany, San Jose, CA, Tainian, Taiwan, Pennsylavania, and Longmont, CO. Her teaching career spanned over 28 years. While teaching in Primasen, Germany, she met her future husband, Army Lieutenant Gerald Boden. They wed on December 24, 1969, in Sydney, Australia. On April 2, 1973, they welcomed a daughter, Kimberly Ann. After retiring from teaching, she worked for five years on a research grant from the University of Colorado. She volunteered at the St. Louis Catholic School and at the Louisville Senior Center. Sharon was an accomplished artist and enjoyed traveling. She traveled every continent except Antarctica. In her retirement she also enjoyed crocheting, knitting and her book club. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Michael) Brust; brothers, Gene (Jean) Varra, Wayne (Sandy) Varra, and Ron (Pattie) Varra; sister, Nancy Varra (Michael Milner); neices, nephews; great-nieces and nephews; many cousins and a host of other family and friends who all love and will miss her dearly. The time she spent with them will be forever cherished by those she leaves behind. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Gerald Boden. Funeral Arrangements are through Darrell Howe Mortuary in Lafayette. A Vigil and Rosary will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Louisville at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the church at 10:00 a.m. Internment will take place at Mountain View Cemetery in Boulder, CO. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the (alz.org) or the ( www.heart.org)
Published in The Daily Camera on Oct. 13, 2019